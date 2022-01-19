Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $314.75, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.22% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.77%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.68, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

