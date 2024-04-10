Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $409.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.41, indicating a 7.59% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $81.03 billion, down 5.11% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.50 per share and a revenue of $359.6 billion, representing changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.45 for its industry.

One should further note that BRK.B currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

