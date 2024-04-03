Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $420.24, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.54% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.41, indicating a 7.59% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $81.03 billion, indicating a 5.11% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.50 per share and a revenue of $359.6 billion, representing changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Berkshire Hathaway B holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.24 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.