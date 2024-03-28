Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) reached $420.52, with a +0.86% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.59%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $81.03 billion, showing a 5.11% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.50 per share and a revenue of $359.6 billion, representing changes of +7.68% and -1.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Berkshire Hathaway B boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.54. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.97 of its industry.

We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.21.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

