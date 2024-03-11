Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ending at $404.76, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.2% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.59%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $81.03 billion, reflecting a 5.11% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.50 per share and revenue of $356.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.68% and -2.3%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.82% increase. As of now, Berkshire Hathaway B holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.61.

It's also important to note that BRK.B currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

