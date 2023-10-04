Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the latest trading day at $343.69, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 6.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.74, marking a 34.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.41 billion, down 0.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $331.03 billion, indicating changes of +13.24% and +9.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Berkshire Hathaway B possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.17.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.