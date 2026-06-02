Berkshire Has $400 Billion in Cash and Just Put $6.8 Billion Into Housing. What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel just agreed to buy Taylor Morrison Home for $6.8 billion.

The deal suggests that Abel saw an opportunity and took it, but it isn't a needle-moving decision.

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Wall Street has been practically holding its breath waiting for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) new CEO to make his first big move. It is important because Greg Abel only took over the top spot at the $1 trillion market cap conglomerate from Warren Buffett at the start of 2026. The day has finally come: Berkshire just announced it is paying $6.8 billion to acquire Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). What should investors make of the deal?

Abel was trained by the Oracle

During his first quarter at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Abel allowed cash to pile up on the company's balance sheet. That was, basically, the same thing that Warren Buffett was doing in the years leading up to his retirement. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Berkshire's cash balance stood at a gargantuan $397 billion.

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Greg Abel has worked with Buffett for a long time and still consults with him today, since Buffett heads up Berkshire's board of directors. Even though Abel is likely to do things his own way, he isn't expected to massively depart from Buffett's investment approach. So the new CEO is likely to have a value bias and take a long-term view.

Buying a homebuilder during a difficult period for the housing market hits the value piece of the equation. And Greg Abel basically laid out the long-term view when he said, "Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans."

This was a small, bolt-on deal for Berkshire Hathaway

Only time will reveal whether or not buying Taylor Morrison Home was a good or bad decision. However, what it most certainty won't do is move the needle for Berkshire Hathaway. It is simply not a large enough transaction. For example, the giant conglomerate earned $5.4 billion in interest and dividends in the first quarter alone. Buying Taylor Morrison Home will barely make a dent in Berkshire Hathaway's cash balance.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway's $1 trillion market cap means the $6.8 billion acquisition is barely a rounding error given the relative scale of the two businesses. It could be a nice bolt-on acquisition for the company's homebuilding operations, which would be a good thing. However, beyond that, it is hard to read too deeply into what is, in reality, a rather small transaction, given the size of Berkshire Hathaway and the amount of cash it has to invest.

But that hasn't stopped some market watchers from suggesting it means the housing market downturn has hit bottom. That's possible, but given the size of Berkshire Hathaway, it often gets investment timing about right, but not perfect. Suffice it to say, there was an opportunity in an out-of-favor sector and Abel took it. The negative backdrop for the housing market, including high interest rates, inflation, and broad concerns about the risk of a recession haven't changed. It wouldn’t be shocking if the industry sees bad news continue for longer.

The big takeaway is that Abel still hasn't made a big move

When you step back and look at the big picture, Abel buying Taylor Morrison Home isn't that big a deal. And, for that matter, nor is the news that Berkshire Hathaway invested an additional $10 billion in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). The size of these transactions simply isn’t large enough to be meaningful for a $1 trillion market-cap company with nearly $400 billion in cash to invest.

That said, it is nice to see that Abel doesn't appear to be dramatically changing Berkshire Hathaway's investment approach. It appears the new CEO is charting a steady course. Which, in fact, might be the most important takeaway from the Taylor Morrison Home and Alphabet moves.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.