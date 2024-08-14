Berkshire Dumped Apple, Then Why Should You Pay More For It And Get Less?

Why would you bet on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) when you can get a better reward by paying less elsewhere? Here are two stocks that are valued lower than Apple, but have better momentum in their fundamentals and there is evidence of the market recognizing this difference.

Better Buys Than AAPL – ACIW & CLS

SECTOR P/EBIT LTM Rev Growth LastQ Rev Growth LTM OpMargin Change AAPL Information Technology 28.34 -0.9% -4.3% 1.8% ACIW Information Technology 19.16 6.5% 9.1% 6.3% CLS Information Technology 11.13 13.5% 23.3% 1.9%

For instance, you pay $19.16 per $ of EBIT for ACIW vs $28.34 for AAPL, and get higher annual growth (6.5% vs -0.9%), higher quarterly growth (9.1% vs -4.3%), and more margin increase (6.3% vs 1.8%).

Note: PEBIT = market cap / last 12M operating income | LTM = Last 12 Months (last 4 quarters)

Has the market rewarded these bets recently?

Return SECTOR 3M 6M 12M AAPL Information Technology 16.1% 18.3% 22.8% ACIW Information Technology 24.8% 45.7% 94.1% CLS Information Technology 2.5% 25.7% 135.4%

There is evidence of market reward as ACIW stock has returned 24.8%, 45.7%, 94.1% in the last 3M, 6M, 12M which is higher compared to 16.1%, 18.3%, and 22.8% for AAPL.

How did these metrics look 1 year ago – Could AAPL’s combination of higher valuation & lower growth persist?

SECTOR P/EBIT LTM Rev Growth LastQ Rev Growth LTM OpMargin Change AAPL Information Technology 27.47 -0.2% -2.5% -1.8% ACIW Information Technology 16.52 -1.4% -10.3% -5.7% CLS Information Technology 8.27 23.6% 12.9% 0.8%

AAPL still had a higher valuation of $27.47 vs $16.52 for ACIW, but higher annual growth (-0.2% vs -1.4%), higher quarterly growth (-2.5% vs -10.34%), and more favorable margin change (-1.8% vs -5.7%)

Note: PEBIT = market cap / last 12M operating income | LTM = Last 12 Months (last 4 quarters)

Additional reference metrics

SECTOR PS Market Cap LTM Revenue LTM Opinc LTM Opinc Margin AAPL Information Technology 8.78 $3.4 Tril $382 Bil $118 Bil 31.0% ACIW Information Technology 3.30 $4.9 Bil $1.5 Bil $254 Mil 17.2% CLS Information Technology 0.67 $5.9 Bil $8.8 Bil $526 Mil 6.0%

Note: PS = market cap / last 12M revenue | LTM = Last 12 Months (last 4 quarters)

