BERKLEY (W R Earnings Results: $WRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BERKLEY (W R ($WRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,531,040,000, missing estimates of $3,566,087,123 by $-35,047,123.
BERKLEY (W R Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of BERKLEY (W R stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 3,246,086 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,960,952
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,663,796 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,365,341
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,615,565 shares (+121.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,542,863
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,364,938 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,876,171
- COHO PARTNERS, LTD. added 1,128,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,032,680
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 1,051,354 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,525,236
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,004,382 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,776,434
BERKLEY (W R Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WRB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/17.
BERKLEY (W R Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024
