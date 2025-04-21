BERKLEY (W R Earnings Results: $WRB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BERKLEY (W R ($WRB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,531,040,000, missing estimates of $3,566,087,123 by $-35,047,123.

BERKLEY (W R Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of BERKLEY (W R stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BERKLEY (W R Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WRB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/17.

BERKLEY (W R Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

