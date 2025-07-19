BERKLEY (W R Earnings Preview: Recent $WRB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BERKLEY (W R ($WRB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,674,960,578 and earnings of $1.04 per share.

BERKLEY (W R Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of BERKLEY (W R stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BERKLEY (W R Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WRB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 04/28, 04/14, 04/07, 04/01, 03/17.

BERKLEY (W R Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/11/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

BERKLEY (W R Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WRB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 04/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.