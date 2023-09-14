Berkley Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WRB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.00, changing hands as high as $64.43 per share. Berkley Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.50 per share, with $76.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.28. The WRB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

