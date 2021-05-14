Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares plunged 24% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$36.40. Berkeley Lights beat revenue forecasts by a solid 11%, hitting US$19m. Statutory losses also increased, with a per-share loss of US$0.24, slightly larger than what the analysts wereexpecting. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:BLI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Berkeley Lights' six analysts is for revenues of US$92.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 16% from last year to US$0.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$86.4m and losses of US$0.88 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target held steady at US$93.75despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. The analysts seems to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Berkeley Lights at US$105 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$73.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Berkeley Lights' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 48% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Berkeley Lights to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Berkeley Lights going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Berkeley Lights you should be aware of.

