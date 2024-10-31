Berkeley Group Reduces Share Count with Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

Berkeley Group Holdings has repurchased and cancelled 54,206 of its ordinary shares on October 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The purchase was carried out through HSBC Bank plc, with share prices ranging from 4,354p to 4,518p. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 101,884,781, potentially impacting shareholder interests.

