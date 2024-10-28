Berkeley Group Reduces Share Count with Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings has repurchased and cancelled 33,406 ordinary shares, reducing its total shares in circulation to 102,042,809. This share buyback, with a volume-weighted average price of 4,686.7239p per share, was executed through HSBC Bank. Investors should note this change when assessing their holdings in the company.

