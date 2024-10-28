News & Insights

Stocks

Berkeley Group Reduces Share Count with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings has repurchased and cancelled 33,406 ordinary shares, reducing its total shares in circulation to 102,042,809. This share buyback, with a volume-weighted average price of 4,686.7239p per share, was executed through HSBC Bank. Investors should note this change when assessing their holdings in the company.

For further insights into GB:BKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.