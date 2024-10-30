Berkeley Group Cuts Share Count with Recent Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

Berkeley Group Holdings has repurchased and cancelled 52,637 of its ordinary shares, as part of a strategic move authorized at the recent Annual General Meeting. The shares were bought back at prices ranging from 4,624p to 4,748p, with an average price of 4,690.0543p. This transaction reduces the company’s total share count, potentially impacting investor interest and stock value.

