Is Berkeley Group (BKGFY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Berkeley Group (BKGFY). BKGFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26. BKGFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 10.11, with a median of 11.66, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that BKGFY has a P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.37. Over the past year, BKGFY's P/B has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.10.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Berkeley Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BKGFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

