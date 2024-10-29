News & Insights

Berkeley Energia’s Arbitration and Nuclear Market Growth

Berkeley Energia Limited (AU:BKY) has released an update.

Berkeley Energia Limited has initiated international arbitration against Spain, seeking $1 billion in compensation for alleged violations of the Energy Charter Treaty concerning its Salamanca project. Despite the legal proceedings, Berkeley remains committed to the project and is open to dialogue with the Spanish government. Meanwhile, the global nuclear power and uranium market is experiencing significant growth, with major corporations like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon investing heavily in nuclear energy to meet future energy demands.

