Berkeley Energia Seeks $1 Billion in Spain Arbitration

May 28, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Berkeley Energia Limited (AU:BKY) has released an update.

Berkeley Energia Limited’s subsidiary has initiated arbitration proceedings against Spain, seeking $1 billion in compensation for alleged violations of the Energy Charter Treaty related to their Salamanca project. Despite the ongoing legal dispute, the company remains open to dialogue and continues to support the project’s development. The case, representing significant investment concerns, will progress as tribunal members are appointed for the proceedings.

