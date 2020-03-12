Berkeley delays plan to increase shareholder returns

March 12 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group BKGH.L said on Thursday it would delay its plan to increase shareholder returns until there was more clarity on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy.

The company said in January that it would increase its returns to shareholders by about 455 million pounds ($582.67 million) over the next two years.

($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

