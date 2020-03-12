Berkeley delays plan to increase shareholder returns

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

British housebuilder Berkeley Group said on Thursday it would delay its plan to increase shareholder returns until there was more clarity on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy.

March 12 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group BKGH.L said on Thursday it would delay its plan to increase shareholder returns until there was more clarity on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the UK economy.

The company said in January that it would increase its returns to shareholders by about 455 million pounds ($582.67 million) over the next two years.

($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More