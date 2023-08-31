BERGER PAINTS (NSE:BERGEPAINT) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 662.16

The average one-year price target for BERGER PAINTS (NSE:BERGEPAINT) has been revised to 662.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 624.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 530.25 to a high of 862.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.78% from the latest reported closing price of 702.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in BERGER PAINTS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BERGEPAINT is 0.19%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 7,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,393K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,245K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERGEPAINT by 12.54% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 495K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERGEPAINT by 7.30% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 207K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERGEPAINT by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.