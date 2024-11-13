BerGenBio Reports Progress in Cancer Drug Development

BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio ASA has reported progress in its focused approach to develop bemcentinib for first-line treatment in NSCLC patients with STK11 mutations, highlighting the completion of Phase 1b enrollment and ongoing progress of the Phase 2a study. The company has decided to discontinue its tilvestamab activities, while maintaining a healthy financial position with cash reserves of NOK 174.8 million. Investors can expect an interim analysis of the bemcentinib study in early 2025.

For further insights into BRRGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.