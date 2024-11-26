News & Insights

BerGenBio Highlights Clinical Progress and Strategy

November 26, 2024

BerGenBio ASA (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio ASA has announced that CEO Olav Hellebø will present a business update at the DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo, highlighting progress in their clinical study on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with STK11 mutations. The company’s focus on developing its lead candidate, bemcentinib, positions it as a significant player in treating aggressive diseases. Investors can access the presentation on the company’s website.

