BerGenBio Highlights Clinical Progress and Strategy

BerGenBio ASA has announced that CEO Olav Hellebø will present a business update at the DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo, highlighting progress in their clinical study on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with STK11 mutations. The company’s focus on developing its lead candidate, bemcentinib, positions it as a significant player in treating aggressive diseases. Investors can access the presentation on the company’s website.

