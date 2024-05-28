BerGenBio ASA Completes Share Capital Increase

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio ASA, a Norwegian biopharmaceutical company, has completed a share capital increase following its annual general meeting decision to facilitate a reverse share split, resulting in a new registered share capital of NOK 390,871,160, divided into 3,908,711,600 shares. The company specializes in developing drugs targeting AXL for diseases such as cancer and severe respiratory infections, with bemcentinib as its lead candidate.

