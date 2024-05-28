BerGenBio Advances Lung Cancer Therapy Research

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio ASA has announced a partnership with Mays Cancer Center and Sobi® to study bemcentinib, an AXL inhibitor, in combination with pacritinib for treating advanced lung adenocarcinoma. The study, led by Dr. Josephine A. Taverna, aims to explore novel treatments for lung cancer by targeting the AXL-STAT3 pathway. BerGenBio’s CEO, Martin Olin, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and the potential advancement in lung cancer therapy.

For further insights into BRRGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.