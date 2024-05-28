News & Insights

BerGenBio Advances Lung Cancer Therapy Research

May 28, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio ASA has announced a partnership with Mays Cancer Center and Sobi® to study bemcentinib, an AXL inhibitor, in combination with pacritinib for treating advanced lung adenocarcinoma. The study, led by Dr. Josephine A. Taverna, aims to explore novel treatments for lung cancer by targeting the AXL-STAT3 pathway. BerGenBio’s CEO, Martin Olin, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and the potential advancement in lung cancer therapy.

