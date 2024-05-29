News & Insights

BerGenBio Advances in Lung Cancer Therapy

May 29, 2024 — 01:39 am EDT

BerGenBio AS (BRRGF) has released an update.

BerGenBio AS, a Norwegian biopharmaceutical firm, has reported promising developments in the clinical progress of its leading AXL inhibitor, bemcentinib, and a strong financial position with reduced operating expenses and successful capital raise through warrants exercise. The company is advancing bemcentinib’s Phase 2a study in non-small cell lung cancer, targeting a patient market estimated between $4-5 billion.

