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Beretta Holding Sends Letter To Ruger Regarding Premium Partial Tender Offer

March 25, 2026 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beretta Holding S.A., the largest shareholder of Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) with 9.95% ownership of outstanding common stock, sent a letter to the Ruger Board regarding a potential partial tender offer for up to 20.05% of the outstanding shares of Sturm, Ruger it does not already own at a purchase price of $44.80 per share in cash.

Beretta Holding has asked the Board to grant an exemption to the company's poison pill rights plan adopted on October 14, 2025, to allow Beretta to acquire beneficial ownership of up to 30% of the outstanding shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company by way of a premium tender offer - providing shareholders with the opportunity to decide for themselves.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Ruger shares are up 3.34 percent to $42.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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