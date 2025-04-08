BERENBERG Upgrades Yubico AB (OM:YUBICO)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Yubico AB (OM:YUBICO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.90% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yubico AB is 290,70 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 272,70 kr to a high of 325,50 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 70.90% from its latest reported closing price of 170,10 kr / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yubico AB is 2,617MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,100K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 292K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 4.24% over the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 236K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 37.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 61.61% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 6.42% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 138K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YUBICO by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.