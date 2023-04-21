BERENBERG Upgrades VAT Group (SIX:VACN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for VAT Group (SIX:VACN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 11.72% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZROX - Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 450.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 80.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

