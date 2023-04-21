BERENBERG Upgrades UNICREDIT (MTA:UCG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for UNICREDIT (MTA:UCG) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MYINX - MainStay MacKay International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 73K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 36.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 129.25% over the last quarter.

WEIZX - Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fund Investor Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 78.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 24.34% over the last quarter.

INVYX - Pioneer International Equity Fund : Class Y holds 208K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSQAX - Credit Suisse Multialternative Strategy Fund Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 4,160K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCG by 39.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in UNICREDIT. This is an increase of 358 owner(s) or 3,254.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCG is 0.50%, an increase of 126.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 271,845K shares.

