BERENBERG Upgrades Umicore SA - Depositary Receipt (UMICY)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Umicore SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UMICY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.96% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Umicore SA - Depositary Receipt is $2.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$5.46 to a high of $12.71. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.96% from its latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Umicore SA - Depositary Receipt is 4,772MM, a decrease of 70.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMICY is 0.00%, an increase of 41,896.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.01% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.