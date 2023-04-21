BERENBERG Upgrades Symrise (FWB:SY1)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Symrise (FWB:SY1) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 2.81% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 66.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 36.97% over the last quarter.

AVIIX - Vp International Fund Class I holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 3.38% over the last quarter.

GLOV - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 61.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SY1 by 37.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symrise. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SY1 is 0.36%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 24,593K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.