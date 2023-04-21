BERENBERG Upgrades Swisscom (SIX:SCMN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Swisscom (SIX:SCMN) from Sell to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NZAC - SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCIEX - International Equities Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMN by 4.20% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQDF - FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMN by 1.39% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 64K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCMN by 2.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swisscom. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCMN is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 2,655K shares.

