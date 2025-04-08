BERENBERG Upgrades Pluxee N.V. (ENXTPA:PLX)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Pluxee N.V. (ENXTPA:PLX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.35% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pluxee N.V. is €26.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of €18.18 to a high of €39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.35% from its latest reported closing price of €17.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pluxee N.V. is 1,321MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

Pluxee N.V. Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 12,026K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,842K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 53.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLX by 106.66% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 2,132K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 1,506K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,236K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLX by 10.42% over the last quarter.

