BERENBERG Upgrades OCI N.V. (OCINF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for OCI N.V. (OTCPK:OCINF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.13% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for OCI N.V. is $34.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.62 to a high of $43.83. The average price target represents an increase of 34.13% from its latest reported closing price of $26.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OCI N.V. is 7,317MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in OCI N.V.. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCINF is 0.17%, an increase of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 25,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,896K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 9.39% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 1,908K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing a decrease of 45.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 37.93% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 1,874K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 12.23% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,440K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 37.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 44.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,335K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCINF by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.