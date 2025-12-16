BERENBERG Upgrades Novo Nordisk A (NONOF)

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Novo Nordisk A (OTCPK:NONOF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.52% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A is $64.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.91 to a high of $116.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 54.52% from its latest reported closing price of $140.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk A is 226,110MM, a decrease of 28.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NONOF is 0.91%, an increase of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 543,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,178K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,513K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 34.39% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 42,334K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,274K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,723K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,151K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 8.71% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 26,476K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,197K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 16.94% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 23,134K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,739K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

