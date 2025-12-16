BERENBERG Upgrades Nestlé S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NSRGY)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Nestlé S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NSRGY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nestlé S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $111.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.35 to a high of $128.32. The average price target represents an increase of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of $109.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nestlé S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 105,861MM, an increase of 16.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nestlé S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSRGY is 0.58%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.87% to 25,255K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,779K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,015K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,054K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares , representing an increase of 30.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSRGY by 15.41% over the last quarter.

SOPAX - ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund holds 2,657K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109K shares , representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGY by 17.16% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 2,386K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSRGY by 21.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.