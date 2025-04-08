Stocks

BERENBERG Upgrades Munters Group AB (BIT:1MTRS)

April 08, 2025 — 09:32 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Munters Group AB (BIT:1MTRS) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Munters Group AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MTRS is 0.34%, an increase of 16.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 21,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IT:1MTRS / Munters Group AB (publ) Shares Held by Institutions

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,799K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,828K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MTRS by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,840K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MTRS by 1.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MTRS by 19.02% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 952K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MTRS by 16.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 817K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MTRS by 3.18% over the last quarter.

