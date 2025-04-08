BERENBERG Upgrades INFICON Holding (LSE:0QK5)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for INFICON Holding (LSE:0QK5) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.88% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for INFICON Holding is 1,239.38 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 969.37 GBX to a high of 1,480.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 51.88% from its latest reported closing price of 816.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for INFICON Holding is 642MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 44.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in INFICON Holding. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QK5 is 0.22%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.72% to 188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK5 by 6.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QK5 by 13.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 274.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QK5 by 78.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 13K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QK5 by 9.19% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

