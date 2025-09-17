BERENBERG Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXF)

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCPK:IDEXF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.85% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Industria de Diseño Textil is $60.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.22 to a high of $73.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.85% from its latest reported closing price of $47.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Industria de Diseño Textil is 34,613MM, a decrease of 11.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseño Textil. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDEXF is 0.56%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 213,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,182K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,174K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,915K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,733K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,361K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,626K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,962K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,237K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 9,156K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,548K shares , representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDEXF by 23.37% over the last quarter.

