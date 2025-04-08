BERENBERG Upgrades Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt () (GVDNY)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GVDNY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 418.60% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt () is $505.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$368.43 to a high of $1,638.49. The average price target represents an increase of 418.60% from its latest reported closing price of $97.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt () is 7,997MM, an increase of 7.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 119.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan SA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVDNY is 0.89%, an increase of 30.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 247.83% to 242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 98.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 22.77% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVDNY by 16.01% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.