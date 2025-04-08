BERENBERG Upgrades Geberit (GBERF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Geberit (OTCPK:GBERF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Geberit is $585.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $446.89 to a high of $754.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of $605.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Geberit is 3,648MM, an increase of 18.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBERF is 0.28%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 3,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 466K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERF by 11.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 288K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERF by 4.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 212K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERF by 12.55% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBERF by 11.65% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBERF by 1.33% over the last quarter.

