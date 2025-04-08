BERENBERG Upgrades Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt () (DASTY)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:DASTY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.14% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt () is $46.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.08 to a high of $56.18. The average price target represents an increase of 18.14% from its latest reported closing price of $39.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt () is 6,725MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dassault Systèmes SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASTY is 0.44%, an increase of 94.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 102,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,345K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 13.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,799K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,725K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 4.64% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 5,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 46.27% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,799K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares , representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 13.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASTY by 12.88% over the last quarter.

