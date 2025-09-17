BERENBERG Upgrades Corbion N.V. (CSNVF)

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Corbion N.V. (OTCPK:CSNVF) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.42% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corbion N.V. is $29.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.20 to a high of $39.71. The average price target represents an increase of 34.42% from its latest reported closing price of $22.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corbion N.V. is 1,597MM, an increase of 23.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbion N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSNVF is 0.08%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 4,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 862K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNVF by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 515K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNVF by 8.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNVF by 13.27% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 304K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNVF by 17.24% over the last quarter.

