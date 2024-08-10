BERENBERG Upgrades Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (BZZUY)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:BZZUY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $23.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.18 to a high of $30.61. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $20.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 4,271MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buzzi S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZZUY is 0.57%, an increase of 31.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 421.58% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 55K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

BSCAX - Brandes Small Cap Value Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 44.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 2.50% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 16.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZZUY by 14.02% over the last quarter.

