BERENBERG Upgrades Buzzi S.p.A. (BZZUF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCPK:BZZUF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Buzzi S.p.A. is $46.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.88 to a high of $59.38. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of $43.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Buzzi S.p.A. is 4,271MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buzzi S.p.A.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZZUF is 0.54%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIIEX - Brandes International Equity Fund Class I holds 317K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 192K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing a decrease of 36.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 21.43% over the last quarter.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 126.21% over the last quarter.

DOMIX - Domini Impact International Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing a decrease of 522.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZZUF by 64.40% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

