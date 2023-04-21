BERENBERG Upgrades Belimo Holding (SIX:BEAN)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Belimo Holding (SIX:BEAN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Growth and Income Fund Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAN by 18.53% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAN by 16.44% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FQITX - Fidelity SAI International Quality Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAN by 10.30% over the last quarter.

MSEAX - MainStay MacKay International Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 57.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAN by 25.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belimo Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAN is 0.35%, a decrease of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 1,413K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.