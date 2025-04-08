BERENBERG Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:BMW)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:BMW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.38% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is 89,73 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70,70 € to a high of 125,79 €. The average price target represents an increase of 31.38% from its latest reported closing price of 68,30 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is 157,130MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.19.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Maintains 6.34% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.34%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 16.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMW is 0.39%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 40,378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,340K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,368K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 9.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,135K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,969K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,552K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 1.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,796K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMW by 6.91% over the last quarter.

