BERENBERG Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (BIT:1BMW3)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (BIT:1BMW3) from Hold to Buy.

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BMW3 is 0.07%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 5,007K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 798K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BMW3 by 2.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BMW3 by 1.23% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 410K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BMW3 by 4.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 386K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BMW3 by 2.79% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BMW3 by 3.20% over the last quarter.

