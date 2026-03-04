BERENBERG Upgrades BASF SE - Depositary Receipt (BASFY)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BASFY) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt is $15.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.06 to a high of $31.41. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of $12.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt is 85,084MM, an increase of 42.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASFY is 0.09%, an increase of 77.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.30% to 205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 3.44% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 5.65% over the last quarter.

TIIV - AAM Todd International Intrinsic Value ETF holds 16K shares.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.