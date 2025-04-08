BERENBERG Upgrades Airbus SE (ENXTPA:AIR)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Airbus SE (ENXTPA:AIR) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.69% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Airbus SE is €191.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of €141.40 to a high of €249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.69% from its latest reported closing price of €136.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airbus SE is 83,222MM, an increase of 20.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.11.

Airbus SE Maintains 2.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.04%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbus SE. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.88%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 153,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,242K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,992K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 16.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,240K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 13.18% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 8,137K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,188K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 0.10% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,945K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,129K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 8.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,186K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.